Marco Odermatt won the last giant slalom of the season on Saturday and also set a new point record in the overall World Cup with 2,042 points. Hermann Maier had held the previous record with 2,000 points.

The 25-year-old Swiss won in Soldeu with a clear lead of 2.11 seconds over Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen. Third, 2.29 seconds behind, was Marco Schwarz.

