Odermatt reigns supreme in giant slalom, fifteenth place ahead of Sam Maes

Odermatt — © REUTERS

Sam Maes finished in fifteenth place on Monday during the second Giant Slalom World Cup in Alta Badia, Italy, in as many days. On Sunday he finished eighteenth in the first giant slalom. The victory each time went to reigning world and Olympic champion Marco Odermatt.

Sam Maes achieved a combined time of 2:32.09 on Monday. In the first heat he finished eighteenth in 1:17.91, in the second heat he finished seventh in 1:14.18. The 25-year-old from Antwerp had to concede a total of 3.95 to Odermatt.

The Swiss, winner of the overall World Cup and the Giant Slalom World Cup in each of the previous two seasons, was the winner just like on Sunday. He achieved it with a combined time of 2:28.14, ahead of Austrian Marco Schwarz (+1.05) and Slovenian Zan Kranjec (+1.22). Odermatt has won the last six giant slaloms in the World Cup.

He is naturally leading in the Giant Slalom World Cup standings. He counts 300 points. Schwarz (210 pts) and the Croatian Filip Zubcic (180 pts), fourth on Monday, are his closest attackers. In the overall World Cup, the top three are the same. Odermatt (456 pts) leads ahead of Schwarz (364 pts) and Zubcic (198 pts).

Sam Maes — © REUTERS

