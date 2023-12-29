Home » Odermatt won the super-G in Bormio by almost a second, with Haaser second
Czech skier Jan Zabystřan will start with number 56. After the fall of the Italian Christof Innerhofer, who was riding with number 30, the race was interrupted.

Third place went to Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, the winner of the previous super-G in Val Gardena, Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria lost 14 hundredths of a second to him in fourth. The unexpected winner of Thursday’s descent, the Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin, did not finish the race.

Odermatt claimed his 28th WC championship and his fourth of the season after winning three giant slaloms. In the super-G, he reached the podium for the eleventh time in a row. At the head of the SP, he has a lead of 172 points over the Austrian Marc Schwarz, who had to undergo knee surgery after a fall in Thursday’s downhill and the season ended for him.

“It was another perfect super-G, it worked for me from start to finish. I took care of it in the important places and managed to follow the arcs smoothly,” said Odermatt in a TV interview.

