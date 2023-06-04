Of young footballers, coaches and headshots: when winning is all that matters

Play.

Under 16 tournamentopen countryside, the smell of sandwiches and sausages, a good reason.

The coach of the yellows arrogantly protests, continuously, the referee calls him back verbally. The coach takes offense. He leans on the bench. It’s only been ten minutes. The first twenty of the match are a thrill of yellows that has little to do with a football match, the technical inferiority is compensated by what is not allowed. At least a couple of players from the celestial team accept the provocations and return them. From the benches, the coaches are at the (bad) game.

The referee is already tired, he doesn’t run much, like a grandfather forced to still hold his grandson but he no longer has the patience. The referee lets it go, the teams get used to everything being allowed.

The Celestial team misses in front of goal, the yellows don’t make a shot, until a deep throw puts the attacker face to face with the goalkeeper, who chooses the right time and goes out on the opponent’s feet. The striker, anticipated, does not avoid the impact.

The goalkeeper remains on the ground, curled up on the ball, is immobile. The attacker gets up, the masseur approaches from the bench, ice on the goalkeeper’s head, who now releases the ball, his legs are stretched out. He doesn’t get up. The attacker understands and perhaps, without that useless emphasis taught from the bench, he would have missed the goalkeeper, who now extends his legs, doesn’t move. He’s not pretending. The attacker realizes and doesn’t move away, wait for the premonition to pass, for the goalkeeper to get up, stretch out his hand, apologize, he’s back on his feet. The goalkeeper asks for a substitution, the coach urges him to continue. A couple of minutes and the goalkeeper struggles to see the ball, asks for a substitution, is made to lie down on the ground, still ice, it’s not like him to pretend. I know him: he is my son.

The yellow coach flaunts virility: “We’re not sissies… We don’t play ladies”, he educates his team in qualities that feet cannot. None of the players on the field is an expression of that useless ardor, but it is a symptom of someone who has taught them, too many incorrect shots, being loyal opponents it matters less and less, you have to listen to the coach, who learned it on television, who trains you to be smarter, not better.

This useless 0 to 0 ends, nobody prevents the two teams from coming into contact when leaving the field. Tension againstill all useless, like a referee who aspires to yawn, but touch this, you can’t find any.

I regret no longer having the passion to shout cheers, cheer, keep the team up. More and more kids imitating Serie A influencers, more and more coaches with the broken myth of themselves. More and more parents who are content to win.

It went well: at 02.30 this night the CT scan of the Emergency Room reveals no consequences, except a minor head injury at the head of the goalkeeper, my son. But he could have been everyone’s child.