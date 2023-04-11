Because just on April 30, “Wörthersee car-free” will take place in Klagenfurt, where the streets around the lake belong only to walkers, cyclists and skaters. Police spokesman Mario Nemetz told APA: “The event ends at 4 p.m., the game kicks off at 8.30 p.m. and admission to the stadium is at 6 p.m. , so that shouldn’t be a problem.” Nevertheless, as is usual with major events, we recommend arriving as early as possible and using public transport.

Meanwhile, the preliminary briefings with the ÖFB and the fan clubs are underway. According to initial information, Rapid wants to organize a fan march again, in 2019 this led from the Minimundus parking lot via the university to the stadium. Around 3,500 people took part at the time. Sturm has not registered such a march for the time being, but the police said this could change.

There were no details about the police operation for the time being, these would be worked out in the coming days. The game is already casting its shadow on the booking platforms: apartments, hotels and guesthouses in Klagenfurt are already fully booked on the day of the game.

Rapid’s sporting director Markuskatzer had previously spoken out in a TV interview in favor of moving the final from the Wörthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt to the Happel Stadium in Vienna. Katzener justified this with the higher spectator capacity in the Vienna Prater and the avoidance of problems when fans arrived. On Sunday, the ÖFB rejected Rapid’s request to change the venue.

The Klagenfurt Arena offers space for around 30,000 fans, the Happel Stadium almost 20,000 more. However, many fans have already booked their quarters for the final, and the time factor also spoke against a transfer, ticket sales for the match in Carinthia started on Tuesday. Rapid and Sturm each received a contingent for the fan clubs. The remaining tickets were completely sold out after just a few minutes.

Bernhard Neuhold from the ÖFB referred to an upright decision by the ÖFB Executive Committee. “We also have a contractual agreement with Klagenfurt.” The official security meeting in Klagenfurt with all official representatives will follow on April 18th.