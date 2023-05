The ÖFB Cup final on Sunday evening between Sturm Graz and Rapid proved to be a hit not only in the sold-out Klagenfurt stadium, but also on the ORF. Up to 790,000 viewers followed the Styrians’ 2-0 victory on TV sets.

On average, 719,000 people watched the second half, which corresponds to a market share of 29 percent. This made the final the most watched cup game since the Sturm – GAK cup derby in 1999 (2:1). It was the sixth title in the cup for the Styrians.