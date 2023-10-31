ÖFB Cup: Leoben also wants to trip up WAC

ÖFB Cup

With the duel between second division team DSV Leoben GGMT Revolution and upper house representatives RZ Pellets Wolfsberg, the fight for a place in the quarter-finals opens on Tuesday (7 p.m.) in the Uniqa ÖFB Cup. The roles seem to be clearly assigned, but in the second round one Bundesliga club, WSG Tirol, had to give up against the home team of Leoben.



Leoben can currently rely on the top form of striker Deni Alar. The two-time former ÖFB team player not only scored the first two goals in the surprising 3-1 win against WSG Tirol, but also recently scored in the Admiral 2nd League at the weekend in the 3-2 home win against FC Flyeralarm Admira a double pack in three minutes. Overall, the 33-year-old has already scored seven goals across all competitions after eight games this season.

In any case, the WAC has been warned. The Wolfsbergers have known since their hard-fought 2-1 away win in the second round against SV Guntamatic Ried that a duel with a second division team is no walk in the park. Mohamed Bamba also scored twice for the Carinthians at the end of September, but the Rieders made it exciting again thanks to David Bumberger’s goal. In the end, the “Wolves” saved the narrow victory over time and secured promotion to the round of 16.

WAC botches dress rehearsal in Linz

The WAC also botched the dress rehearsal for the cup duel with Leoben on Saturday and gave promoted Blau-Weiß Linz their first home win with a 0-2 defeat in the Admiral Bundesliga. Coach Manfred Schmid then spoke of an “incredibly disappointing afternoon”. “We played sedately and too slowly and didn’t look for deep running paths,” said the 52-year-old Viennese, who expects a clear improvement in performance in the Cup.

“We will definitely give it our all”

The Leoben players are still aware of the starting position and clearly see the WAC as favorites, but with the home fans behind them anything is possible. “It’s always so-called David versus Goliath games,” said center forward Thomas Hirschhofer in an interview on the ÖFB Cup website. “But you can beat anyone. It starts at 0-0 and we will definitely give it our all.”

For coach Rene Poms it is a competitive game, an important game like any other. However, a cup game has a special flair because you know that if you win you will be in the next round of the ÖFB Cup. In any case, the people of Leoben know what success is like over the “Goliath”. In July, the second division team celebrated a 2-1 win in a preseason friendly against WAC thanks to a strong performance.

