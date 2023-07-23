ÖFB-Cup: Rapid, like Salzburg, is not naked

The first round did not bring down any favorites. The Bundesliga teams usually made significant progress, of the second division only SV Horn (2:3 after extra time in Leobendorf) fell by the wayside. Flyeralarm Admira prevailed 4-2 after extra time at regional league club ASK Klagenfurt on Sunday.

FAC Vienna won 3-1 in Haitzendorf. The duel between Ferlach and DSV Leoben, which was broken off the day before due to heavy rain when the score was 1:2, was played again on Sunday and ended 0:1. The second round will be played from September 26th to 28th.

Rapid, especially in the finish, in goal mood

In the Viennese duel with Donaufeld, Rapid was only 2-0 up to the 73rd minute, and five more goals followed. The Hütteldorfers got off to a good start, Guido Burgstaller, who got fit in time after muscle problems, scored the 1-0 in the sixth minute.

In high summer temperatures, Marco Grüll made it 2-0 immediately before the break (45+1), but Zoran Barisic’s team only acted effectively again in the finish. In addition, there was continued carelessness in defense, which had to do without new acquisition Nenad Cvetkovic. Manuel Wolf (53′) and Felix Orgolitsch (63′) missed the possible goal before a lob from Grüll made it 3-0.

Grüll-Heber brings Rapid 3-0

With the remarkable goal to make it 3-0 in the 73rd minute, Marco Grüll initiated a goal-rich final phase.

After that it became clear. Substitutes Fally Mayulu (80′) and Oliver Strunz (86′) as well as Roman Kerschbaum (88′) and Matthias Seidl (91′) gave the third division team four more goals at the home of Wiener Sport-Club.

Konate double pack puts Salzburg on course

In Ardagger, Karim Konate set the course for a clear Salzburg success with a brace early on. The Ivorian striker made it 1-0 in the tenth minute and made it 2-0 in the 35th minute. Immediately before the break, Amar Dedic (45th) finally made things clear.

After the break, Maurits Kjaergaard (52′) and Dijon Kameri (65′) increased the lead to 5-0 before Franz Kaltenbrunner (85′) secured the final score with an own goal. The 20-year-old Ardagger goalie Moritz Herbst made sure that Salzburg didn’t achieve a better victory, especially in the second half.

Kameri scores to make it 5-0 for Salzburg

Substitute Dijon Kameri scored after the break to make it 5-0 for Salzburg (65′).

As announced, Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle sent what he believes to be the strongest team at the moment. The hosts had prepared the “Game of the Year” in a correspondingly large amount in terms of organization, and there was also a gift for the local series champion. The championship starts for Salzburg on Saturday in Altach.

“It was really good for the first competitive game”

“I’m very satisfied,” said Salzburg captain Andreas Ulmer in an ORF interview. “Right from the start it was exactly how we had imagined it. We had a lot of control and created a lot of chances to score. It was really good for the first competitive game today.” After today’s performance, they are ready for the start of the Admiral Bundesliga in a week’s time.

“We made good use of the preparation time, we’ll prove that away from home next week,” announced goalie Alexander Schlager.

Admira has to go into extra time

Meanwhile, Admira had to work hard to advance to the second round. The Lower Austrians were twice behind at ASK Klagenfurt after goals from Anej Kmetic (29th) and Melvin Osmic (67th), but thanks to Jan Murgas (33rd) and Lukas Malicsek (87th) they managed to equalize twice and saved themselves in extra time. There Jakob Tranziska secured the promotion with a penalty (104th) and David Puczka (111th).

Uniqa ÖFB Cup, first round

Sunday:

Ardagger/Viehdorf – Red Bull Salzburg 0:6 (0:3)

Ardagger

Goals: Konate (10′, 35′), Dedic (45′), Kjaergaard (52′), Kameri (65′), Kaltenbrunner (85’/own goal)

Donaufeld – Rapid Wien 0:7 (0:2)

Wien

Goals: Burgstaller (6th), Grüll (45th + 1st, 73rd), Mayulu (80th), Strunz (86th), Kerschbaum (88th), Seidl (91st)

ASK Klagenfurt – Admira 2:4 nV

Klagenfurt

Tore: Kmetic (29th), Osmic (67th) bzw. Murgas (33rd), Malicsek (87th), Tranziska (104th/Elfmeter), Puczka (111th)

Haitzendorf – FAC Vienna 1: 3 (0: 1)

Haitzendorf

Goals: Vittner (68′) or Adewumi (18′), Günes (79′), Smrcka (95′)

Ferlach – DSV Leoben 0:1 (0:1)

Delay

Tor: Hirschhofer (13.)

Note: The game was stopped on Saturday when the score was 1:2 in the first half due to heavy rain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

