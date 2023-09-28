ÖFB Cup: Rapid struggles to win at Gurten

The guests from Vienna scored the first goal of the game. Oliver Strunz converted a penalty kick in the 18th minute. Jakob Kreuzer (36′) and Fabian Wimmleitner (76′) turned the game around for the outsiders, but Matthias Seidl (82′) saved Rapid into extra time. After the floodlights went out, Marco Grüll (96th/hand penalty) and Fally Mayulu (102nd, 108th) ensured the promotion of the Bundesliga club.

Regional league team Gurten did not play the match in its home venue, the 1,000-seat Park21 Arena, but played the home game in the Klaus Roitinger Stadium in Ried. Gurten was cheered on by 5,000 spectators who saw a great cup fight.

Rapid wanks von Beginn an

Rapid coach Zoran Barisic made seven changes compared to the 1-1 draw against Sturm Graz, which had an extremely negative impact. Rapid wavered from the start and still took the lead practically out of nowhere: Thierry Gale was brought down in the penalty area on his debut, Oliver Strunz converted the penalty (18th).

Nevertheless, there was no calm in the guests’ game, quite the opposite. The Rapid defense kept floundering, including in the 36th minute when Jakob Kreuzer equalized for Gurten. Visibly thrilled by the draw at half-time, there was thunderous applause from the audience when referee Oliver Fehl sent the two teams into the dressing room. 5:5 shots on goal reflected a balanced first 45 minutes.

Rapid coach Zoran Barisic reacted and brought Seidl on after the break for the ailing goalscorer Strunz. Gurten coach Peter Madritsch saw no reason for a change. After the break, Gurten continued to present himself as at least an equal opponent.

Jakob Horner (56th) first tested Rapid goalkeeper Niklas Hedl with a shot from the second row. Later, a shot from Felix Sickinger (74′) from the edge of the penalty area just missed the goal to the left. The outsider had a good phase and even took the lead in the 76th minute. After a high cross from the right side from Rene Wirth, Wimmleitner briefly stopped the ball and immediately shot at the edge of the penalty area.

Barisic reacted and also brought in Marco Grüll and Nicolas Kühn. Seidl saved Rapid with a low shot in extra time (82′). After 90 minutes it was 2-2, and Gurten even had an advantage when it came to chances: the regional league team had 14 shots on goal after 90 minutes, while Rapid only had eight at this point.

Rapid takes command

The long break due to the floodlights going out was good for Rapid – with the restart the Viennese took command and quickly made the decision. Grüll sank a hand penalty (96th), Mayulu, in contrast to the Sturm match, hit the empty goal from close range (102nd) and headed in the final score (108th).

Coach Zoran Barisic then criticized his team’s “many technical errors” in an ORF interview. “Because we couldn’t find the balance, we had an incredibly difficult time.” The consequences of the violent rotation were clearly visible. “Of course you noticed it because the automatisms are missing. With the players who were in rhythm, things looked different.” The 53-year-old Viennese paid respect to his opponent: “Gurten did an excellent job.”

Batteries were empty in belts

During the power outage, Gurten coach Madritsch noticed that his players’ batteries were empty. “It hurt us more than the opponent. It’s bitter because we did well in the regular season. In the end, the players weren’t rewarded for their really good performance,” said the coach. The round of 16 takes place from October 31st to November 2nd, the draw will take place in the next edition of “Sport am Sonntag”.

Uniqa ÖFB Cup, second round

Wednesday:

Union Gurten – SK Rapid 2:5 (1:1, 2:2)

Ried, Klaus Roitinger Stadium, 5,000 spectators, SR curse

Goals: Kreuzer (36th), Wimmleitner (76th) or Strunz (18th/penalty), Seidl (82nd), Grüll (96th/penalty), Mayulu (102nd, 108th)

