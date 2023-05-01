ÖFB Cup: St. Pölten celebrates its ninth title

The St. Pölten women set the course for the next cup triumph in the early minutes in the ERGO Arena in Wiener Neustadt. Sarah Mattner-Trembleau scored in the twelfth minute to make it 1-0 in front of ÖFB team boss Irene Fuhrmann and ÖFB sports director Peter Schöttel, only five minutes later Jasmin Eder scored the second goal for the favorite (17th).

Even before the change of sides, the “Ländle” team Vorderland, which is playing its best season since promotion in 2017 and entered the syndicate with Altach in summer 2021, drew new hope when a free kick from Olsen from the right half arced behind SKN- Goalkeeper Carina Schlueter lowered the goal (35th). St. Pölten then managed the result, Mattner-Trembleau made the final decision after the break with their second goal (77th).

St. Pölten still flawless in the league

Also in the Planet Pure Women’s Bundesliga, the SKN St. Pölten is heading inexorably towards the championship title. After 13 rounds, the selection of SKN coach Liese Brancao is in first place with a maximum of 39 points and a goal difference of 77:8, five points ahead of Sturm Graz. Altach/Vorderland is already eleven points behind in third place.

Sportland Lower Austria Women’s ÖFB Cup, final

Montag:

St. Pölten – Altach/Vorderland 3: 1 (2: 1)

Wiener Neustadt, Ergo Arena, SR Hirtl

goal sequence:

1:0 Mattner-Trembleau (13.)

It’s 2:0 (18.)

2-1 Olsen (35’/free-kick)

3:1 Mattner-Trembleau (77.)

St. Polten: Schlueter – Lemesova, Balog (89th / girl), Klein, Tabotta – Wenger, Mikolajova, Eder – Mattner-Trembleau (81st / Enzinger), Schumacher (60th / Brunnthaler), Zver

Altach: Koretic – Horvat (64th / Albrecht), Calo (81st / Müller), Metzler, Bereuter – Tietz (69th / Walter), Olsen, Purtscher (64th / Schneider), Kofler (81st / Lins) – Campbell, adder