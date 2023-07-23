ÖFB-Cup: Storm cannot be stopped by storms

The Bundesliga clubs TSV Hartberg (3-2 at FavAC), Austria Lustenau (8-0 at SPG Silz/Mötz), WAC (4-0 in Kufstein), Blau-Weiß Linz (5-1 at SPG Wallern/St. Marienkirchen) and Austria Klagenfurt (3-0 at Verwarts Steyr) have also risen.

The new Polish signing Szymon Wlodarczyk scored three times for Sturm (16′, 27′, 63′), the other goals came from Otar Kiteishvili (19′), Jon Gorenc-Stankovic (51′), Tomi Horvat (58′) and Jakob Jantscher (79′). The game was interrupted for about half an hour in the first half because of a strong thunderstorm when the Graz team was 3-0.

Lustenau shooting festival in Mötz

Austria Lustenau didn’t show any weakness either, Luka Fridrikas opened the series of goals in Mötz with a flawless hat-trick within nine minutes (17’/penalty, 20′, 26′). The striker stepped up again in the 44th minute, Daniel Tiefenbach (27th), Anthony Schmid (44th) and the recently signed Namory Cisse (57th, 62nd) also gave their calling cards.

The WAC also had a successful performance, Bernhard Zimmermann (4th), Dominik Baumgartner (34th) and Florian Rieder (59th, 81st) were successful in the 4-0 win in Kufstein. Julian Gölles (32′), Ronivaldo (58′), Paul Mensah (71′), Marco Krainz (82′) and Mehmet Ibrahimi (87′) scored in Blau-Weiß Linz’s 5-1 win in Wallern. Austria Klagenfurt booked their ticket to the second round in Steyr thanks to goals from Jonas Arweiler (13′), Sinan Karweina (63′) and Thorsten Mahrer (71′).

Hartberg continued with difficulty

The Hartbergers had a lot more trouble in their 3-2 away win against FavAC. After goals from Maximilian Entrup (44th and 60th) and Paul Komposch (78th), the guests already looked like the sure winners. The Viennese made it exciting again thanks to Arnel Mandalovic (82′) and Ali Khodadadzada (84′), but could no longer force the equalizer.

Horn out after overtime

Of the second division, SV Horn went 2-3 after extra time in Leobendorf. Stripfing (3:1 in Oberwart), Dornbirn (2:0 at Reichenau-Innsbruck), GAK (4:2 in Bad Gleichenberg), Bundesliga relegated SV Ried (3:1 in Wels) and Amstetten (3:2 in Krems) progressed.

The duel between Ferlach and DSV Leoben was stopped at 1:2 in the first half due to heavy rain and postponed to Sunday (3:30 p.m.). The match starts with the score of 0:0.

The first round will end on Sunday with four games, including Red Bull Salzburg at Ardagger/Viehdorf and Rapid on the Wiener Sport-Club pitch against Donaufeld.

Uniqa ÖFB Cup, first round

Saturday:

SAK Klagenfurt – Sturm Graz 2: 7 (1: 3)

Klagenfurt

Tore: Kamsek (34th), Sredojevic (82nd) ​​bzw. Wlodarczyk (16th, 27th, 63rd), Kiteischwili (19th), Gorenc-Stankovic (51st), Horvat (58th), Jantscher (79th)

FavAC – Hartberg 2:3 (0:1)

Wien

Goals: Mandalovic (82′), Khodadadzada (84′) or Entrup (44′, 60′), Komposch (78′)

Silz/Motz – Austria Lustenau 0: 8 (0: 6)

Mötz

Goal sequence: Fridrikas (17’/penalty, 20′, 26′, 45′), Tiefenbach (27′), Schmid (44′), Cisse (57′, 62′)

Kufstein – WAC 0: 4 (0: 2)

Kufstein

Goals: Zimmermann (4th), Baumgartner (34th), Rieder (59th, 81st)

Yellow-red card: Hager (72./Kufstein)

Wallern/St. Marienkirchen – Blau-Weiss Linz 1: 5 (0: 1)

Wallern

Tore: Mitter (51.) bzw. Golles (32.), Ronivaldo (58.), Mensah (71.), Krainz (82.), Ibrahimi (87.)

Red card: Straif (81./Wallern)

Forward Steyr – Austria Klagenfurt 0: 3 (0: 1)

Steyr

Goals: Arweiler (13′), Karweina (63′), Mahrer (71′)

Leobendorf – Horn 3:2 n.V.

Leobendorf

Goals: Miesenböck (9th / penalty), Sahanek (31st), Pranjic (100th / penalty) or Ismailcebioglu (52nd), Hausjell (56th)

Oberwart – stripping 1:3 (0:0)

Oberwart

Goals: Farkas (93′) and Pecirep (68′), Haubenwaller (91′), Steiger (95′)

Reichenau-Innsbruck – Dornbirn 0: 2 (0: 1)

Innsbruck

Goals: Wieser (12′), Rodrigues (86’/penalty)

Bad Gleichenberg – GAK 2:4 (1:3)

Bad Gleichenberg

Goals: Wiesenhofer (2nd), Schleich (79th) and Rosenberger (10th), Maderner (32nd), Lang (40th), Lichtenberger (48th)

Wels – Ried 1:3 (1:0)

catfish

Goals: Zümrüt (16’/penalty) or Marinsek (71′), Lutovac (72′), Diomande (97′)

Kremser SC – Amstetten 2: 3 (0: 2)

Krems

Goals: Temper (77th, 88th) or Weixelbraun (24th), Mayer (45th + 1), Monsberger (83rd)

Wolfurt 0-1 Austria Salzburg (0-1)

Wolfurt

Tor: Alterdinger (22.)

Gurten 1-0 Hohenems (1-0)

Gird

Goal: Cruiser (25th)

Pinzgau Saalfelden – Bischofshofen 3: 2 (0: 2)

Saalfelden

Tower: Peter (47th, 57th), Gvozdjar (49th) bzw. Kuksenko (17.), Llambay (24.)

Auhof Center – St. Louis, MO Anna and Haigen 4:4 nV / 3:4 iE

Wien

Goals: Buck (8th, 50th), Horschnegg (45th + 2nd), Kelava (51st) and Kobald (4th), Kiedl (45th + 5th, 47th), Weiler (46th)

Ferlach – DSV Leoben canceled

When the score was 1:2 in the first half, it was canceled due to heavy rain. New date: Sunday (3:30 p.m.). The match begins with the score 0:0.

