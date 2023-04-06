The second semi-final, which started 30 minutes late due to another medical emergency in the Graz grandstand, offered an entertaining game before the break with many chances for both sides. Both teams hit aluminum with Alexander Prass (17th), Keito Nakamura (4th) and Ibrahim Mustapha (5th).

After the break, the level of the game in front of 15,600 spectators in the sold-out Merkur Arena and the risk decreased, Horvat made the difference with a remarkable flick from over 20 meters (68th). The final will take place on April 30 (8.30 p.m., live on ORF1) in the probably full Wörthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt.

Big station for storm

It was recognized before the game that Sturm had big plans this year. Numerous fans received the team bus and swore the players to the last home game in this competition. “The fans carried us into the stadium, that was fantastic,” said Sturm coach Christian Ilzer in an ORF interview shortly after arrival.

GEPA/Wolfgang Grebien



Both players and fans are hot for at least one title, at the latest since the start of spring, when serial winners Salzburg were knocked out of the cup on penalties. With nine laps to go and three points behind in the championship, everything is still possible.

Medical emergency delays kick-off

As good as the mood was with everyone involved around the arrival of the teams, it was just as subdued shortly before the game started. Because like on Sunday in the 3-1 win against Rapid in the league, there was another medical emergency in the stands in the Merkur Arena.

The most important news that evening: The affected woman was successfully resuscitated and taken to the hospital in a stable condition. The game started half an hour late.

Fast start with LASK double chance

While Ilzer relied on the same team as in the home win against Hütteldorfer, LASK trainer Dietmar Kühbauer surprised with his initial formation. The Burgenlander did not rely on Marin Ljubicic in attack from the start, after all eleven goalscorer in the Bundesliga, but on winter new signing Ibrahim Mustapha. Branko Jovicic started in midfield instead of Sascha Horvath compared to the 2: 2 at Wiener Austria last Sunday.

Double chance for LASK (4th minute) Nakamura hits the bar, even after that not much is missing.

The spectators experienced a brisk start in Graz-Liebenau. At first, the hosts were good in the game, but the guests provided the first highlight: Grazer slept in a corner kick, and Nakamura woke the home side with a pole hit (4th), Philipp Ziereis failed with the follow-up shot to Arthur Okonkwo, before Jon Gorenc-Stankovic cleared from the side.

GEPA/Wolfgang Grebien



After the following throw-in towards the first pole, Mustapha got hold of the leather and carried it to the inside pole. Storm goalie Okonkwo was already defeated, the ball rolled down the line before David Schnegg cleared it (5′). But there was hardly any time to take a breather, because on the other side Emanuel Emegha failed to finish alone in front of Alexander Schlager (6th). A shot from Peter Michorl rounded off the lively opening phase (8′).

First half “a treat”

In the first 45 minutes there was an intense back and forth, Sturm and LASK showed why they are currently the second and third force in Austrian football behind Salzburg. “A treat”, ORF expert Helge Payer should analyze at halftime. Both teams offered attractive football with dynamism and determination, so there were numerous chances. Moses Usor took a miss (13′), Emegha’s header was too easy and Prass ultimately aimed too well, because the ball went wide after a shot off the post (17′).

Pole shot by Prass (17.min) Prass only hits the pole.

As the game progressed, Sturm took control a little more, but there were still opportunities for both sides. Sarkaria shot over it (25th) and Jusuf Gazibegovic missed (29th). At the other end, Mustapha (23′) literally missed the lead and Robert Zulj was close after a free-kick but didn’t put the ball on target (39′). It remained 0-0 at the break, but rarely has a zero number in Austrian football been so entertaining.

Horvat decides game

Unsurprisingly, it continued without a change after the restart, just as unsurprisingly, the second half could not keep up with the level of the first. On the one hand, this was due to the high intensity that was shown before the break, on the other hand, both teams naturally didn’t take any risks – too much was at stake.

GEPA/Chris Bauer



As towards the end of the first half, Graz had more control and Ilzer was the first coach to bring in new players after the hour, including Otar Kiteishvili. The Georgian presented himself to LASK goalie Schlager for a few minutes with a degree (66th). Horvat did better two minutes later: The Sturm player pulled in from the right, the opponents couldn’t get hold of it, and the Slovenian completed the corner from over 20 meters (68′).

Storm brings leadership over time

Schlager, who was unable to get the ball due to the precision of the shot, was annoyed by the lack of defense in this action. After a little over 70 minutes, Kühbauer brought in three fresh players, but Grazer now kept LASK in check.

Zulj was the closest to equalizing, but slipped away (81′) and failed with a free kick from the edge of the penalty area (91′). The hosts, on the other hand, missed through Albian Ajeti and Emegha, but it didn’t spoil the atmosphere in Graz. Because “Finale” echoed through the arena – Sturm is going to the final for the first time since 2018, when they also won the title against Salzburg.

Comments on the game:

Christian Ilzer (Sturm coach): “It was a spectacle, especially the first half. A great game of football between two teams that both deserved to be in the final. In the end we were better than LASK by this Alzerl, and we are very happy with it. The LASK has an enormous quality on the offensive. It was important that we mitigated this quality somewhat with compactness.”

Stefan Hierlander (Sturm captain): “It was a cup fight, a very good and attractive game. We had that little bit of luck in the decisive moments. It was very intense, LASK has a lot of class in the front rows. We are happy that we prevailed.”

Dietmar Kuhbauer (LASK trainer): “The team performance was very good. We have to take the lead in the first half. We put on a really good fight. It hurts that we’re eliminated because of a thousand guilder shot. Apparently they’re in vogue against us at the moment. Extra time would have been nicer, but football is a result sport. I can’t fault the team for anything.”

Uniqa ÖFB Cup, semi-finals

Thursday:

Striker – LASK 1:0 (0:0)

Graz, Merkur Arena, 15,600 spectators (sold out), SR Altmann

Goal: Horvat (68.)

Sturm: Okonkwo – Gazibegovic, Affengruber, Borkovic, Schnegg – Gorenc-Stankovic – Hierländer (60./Kiteishvili), T. Horvat (86./Dante), Prass – Sarkaria (60./Ajeti), Emegha (95./Ljubic)

SHOT: Schlager – Stojkovic, Ziereis, Luckeneder, Renner – Michorl, Jovicic (72./Horvath) – Usor (72./Flecker), Zulj, Nakamura – Mustapha (72./Ljubicic)

Gelbe Karten: Schnegg, Kiteishvili, Emegha, Gorenc-Stankovic bzw. Stojkovic, Luckeneder, Zulj, Ziereis, Ljubicic

The best: Sarkaria, Prass, Horvat or Nakamura, Mustapha, Renner

Final on April 30 (8:30 p.m., live on ORF1) in Klagenfurt against Rapid