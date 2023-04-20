ÖFB goalie Lindner will be out for several weeks

ÖFB team goalkeeper Heinz Lindner will be absent from his Swiss club FC Sion for several weeks due to a fracture in his left thumb. As the club announced on Thursday, the 32-year-old suffered the injury on Sunday in the 3-1 away win against his ex-club Grasshoppers Zurich when he was unfortunate to be hit by the ball. According to the information, the former keeper of Wiener Austria will be out for at least three weeks.

