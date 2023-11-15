ÖFB: International matches as an exhibition event for the European Championship

So far, Baumgartner has 32 international matches and ten goals to his name. Ironically, after his move within the German Bundesliga from Hoffenheim to RB Leipzig in the summer, the offensive man was initially slowed down by a muscle injury. “I am much, much fitter because I have now accumulated a lot more playing and training time,” emphasized the 24-year-old in the ORF interview. “I’ve put the injuries behind me now.”

Baumgartner only made his first appearance at his new club at the beginning of October, but has now been added to the shooting list twice. He also shone twice in the league and once in the UEFA Champions League as a provider. “Of course it feels extremely good,” said the Waldviertel native. “Ultimately, as an offensive player, you will at some point be measured by goals and scorer points. I have now scratched a few things on the board. That feels extremely good, especially after the difficult start.”

ÖFB exhibition run for the European Championship squad

With the last European Championship qualifying game on Thursday against Estonia, the internal qualification for a place in the 2024 European Championship squad begins for Austria’s footballers. Hartberg striker Maximilian Entrup, who attended team training for the first time on Monday, could also surprise.

In any case, the offensive man’s form curve is pointing upwards. In the home game against Freiburg on Sunday, the 24-year-old was substituted when the score was 1-1, took the penalty to make it 2-1 and scored the 3-1 himself. “The beginning was tough, but the last few games have been good,” said Baumgartner. The attacker has no problems with the competition in Leipzig. “There is a lot of quality, especially in attack, but that was also the reason why I made the move from Hoffenheim to Leipzig. I could have stayed in my comfort zone, but that’s not my nature.”

“We have a lot of quality in the squad”

The 32-time team player also faces a similar challenge in the national team. “We now have a lot of quality in the squad. “It’s extremely nice that we’re no longer dependent on just one team,” explained Baumgartner. “When you’re here, you have the opportunity to present yourself again,” said the Leipzig native. “Everyone will do that so that we make it as difficult as possible for the team boss. If we all perform well, then that also improves the quality of the team.”

debate

What is the balance of the ÖFB international match year?

The 24-year-old sees himself in a good position in the fight for a European Championship trophy. “I am self-confident and believe that I have often performed very well in the years that I have been here. If I am 100 percent physically fit and play at the level where I see myself, then I am convinced that I will play from the start,” said Baumgartner. “Ralf Rangnick knows about my qualities and how I can help the team. I can only try to perform as well as I can, the team boss will decide the rest.”

Full concentration on the final sprint for the European Championship qualification

Baumgartner now wants to prove his qualities against Estonia on Thursday. According to his own statements, he is not giving much thought to the Germany match on Tuesday in the sold-out Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna. “It’s a stupid phrase, you look from game to game, but it’s really like that. The focus is fully on Estonia, but of course we are really looking forward to the game against Germany,” said Baumgartner.

GEPA/Mathias Mandl Bologona legionnaire Stefan Posch was one of the pillars of the ÖFB team in the European Championship qualification

Italian legionnaire Stefan Posch made similar comments. “It is theoretically still possible for us to come first in the European Championship qualifying group, so we are concentrating fully on Estonia.” The Bologna defender was there four years ago when the ÖFB team was in found himself in a similar situation. Back then, as a team that had already qualified for the European Championships, they traveled to Latvia in the last qualifying match, where they lost 0-1. “But we are now in a different position and a different team, so you can’t compare,” said Posch.