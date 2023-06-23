Home » ÖFB sports director enthusiastic about Rangnick’s style
ÖFB sports director enthusiastic about Rangnick's style

ÖFB sports director enthusiastic about Rangnick’s style

The successful start of the Austrian national team in the European Championship qualification also made ÖFB sports director Peter Schöttel very happy. Ten points from four games are a good basis for participation in the EM 2024 in Germany, said the Viennese of the APA. Schöttel is enthusiastic about the upswing in the ÖFB selection. To a large extent, this is due to team boss Ralf Rangnick, of whom the sports director is also enthusiastic. “He’s someone everyone really follows,” said the 56-year-old.

