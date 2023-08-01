ÖFB team player Höbinger is moving to Liverpool

Austria’s national team player Marie-Therese Höbinger is moving from FC Zurich to Liverpool FC in the top English division. This was announced by the Reds on Monday.

“I’m so happy to be here,” the 22-year-old midfielder was quoted as saying on the club’s website. “I love English football so I always wanted to play here. I never expected to play for Liverpool,” said Höbinger, who was in Germany (Turbine Potsdam) before her stay in Zurich.

