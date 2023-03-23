The Austrian national soccer team has received its own song for the European Championship qualifiers that begin on Friday. Responsible for “hoch gwimmas (n)imma” is AUT of ORDA, the new band project of the local pop musicians Christopher Seiler and Paul Pizzera with producer Daniel Fellner.

New song “hoch gwimmas (n)imma” presented

Together with ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick, Seiler, Pizzera and Fellner presented their latest work on Thursday in Linz. According to Rangnick, the idea for the song came about the night after the 2-0 friendly win against European champions Italy in November, when Austropop classics were sung on a euphoric bus ride to the hotel.

“Everyone always has their opinion on football”

The ÖFB video analyst responsible for the playlist, Stefan Oesen, then contacted Pizzera. “Of course it’s a lot of pressure for us,” said the musician (Pizzera & Jaus). “Everyone always has their opinion on football.” That also applies to the song.

Seiler played the ball back to Rangnick. Non-participation in the European Championships in Germany next year should be avoided as far as possible. “It would be extremely embarrassing for us. I know Mr. and Mrs. Austria, otherwise they blame us,” explained the singer (Seiler and Speer) on the day before the qualifying start in Linz against Azerbaijan. None of the “AUT of ORDA” representatives wanted to commit to the single’s commercial prospects of success. Seiler: “Success should take place with the national team and not with us.”