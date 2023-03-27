Austria’s national soccer team starts with debutant Flavius ​​Daniliuc in the second European Championship qualifier on Monday (8.45 p.m., live on ORF1) in the sold-out Raiffeisen Arena in Linz against Estonia. The Salernitana legionnaire replaces Gernot Trauner, who is not in the squad due to injury. David Alaba (fit again after a muscle injury) and Marcel Sabitzer (ailing) are on the bench for the time being.

Dejan Ljubicic starts for Sabitzer, who scored twice and assisted in the 4-1 win over Azerbaijan on Monday. Stefan Posch slips into the eleven instead of Maximilian Wöber, who is also injured. Konrad Laimer leads the ÖFB team onto the field as captain for the first time.

Austria: Lindner; Posch, Daniliuc, Danso, Mwene; Laimer, Seiwald, Ljubicic; Baumgartner, Gregoritsch, Wimmer

