Home Sports ÖFB team starts with Daniliuc, without Alaba and Sabitzer
Sports

ÖFB team starts with Daniliuc, without Alaba and Sabitzer

by admin
ÖFB team starts with Daniliuc, without Alaba and Sabitzer

Austria’s national soccer team starts with debutant Flavius ​​Daniliuc in the second European Championship qualifier on Monday (8.45 p.m., live on ORF1) in the sold-out Raiffeisen Arena in Linz against Estonia. The Salernitana legionnaire replaces Gernot Trauner, who is not in the squad due to injury. David Alaba (fit again after a muscle injury) and Marcel Sabitzer (ailing) are on the bench for the time being.

Dejan Ljubicic starts for Sabitzer, who scored twice and assisted in the 4-1 win over Azerbaijan on Monday. Stefan Posch slips into the eleven instead of Maximilian Wöber, who is also injured. Konrad Laimer leads the ÖFB team onto the field as captain for the first time.

Austria: Lindner; Posch, Daniliuc, Danso, Mwene; Laimer, Seiwald, Ljubicic; Baumgartner, Gregoritsch, Wimmer

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Friendly U21, Italy-England 0-2: Brewster brace in the first 5 '

You may also like

TRAIL OF THE PATRIARCH | sportdimontagna.com

It would be nice to play there. After...

Bologna-Lazio: the show “lights up” in the stands

European Championship qualification: Ronaldo can be the center...

Arcaplanet alongside the Dog Run – Sport Marketing...

The retirement of a player you’ve seen on...

Junior basketball players will compete against Egypt, Canada...

4 ideas for the last snow of spring...

Philadelphia, Embiid skips sfida with Jokic

Junior basketball players compete with Egypt, Canada and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy