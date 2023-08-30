ÖFB: Transfers make the team boss positive

For Marko Arnautovic, the return to Inter Milan will be “an enormous push” again in the coming weeks and months, according to Rangnick. “I’m particularly happy for him, just as I’ve gotten to know Marko with us so far.” And he’s sure “that he’ll get enough playing time given the triple burden of Coppa Italia, Serie A and Champions League”.

Konrad Laimer is hoping for enough match practice at Bayern Munich. Right-back, what the neo-Bayer had to play at the weekend after being substituted on was not his favorite task on the pitch, said Rangnick. However, he believes that the ex-Leipziger will prevail in Munich, regardless of his position with the German champions. “If you also hear what (Bayern coach, note) Thomas Tuchel says, not entirely wrongly, he needs more physique, more biliousness, more aggressiveness, it would be a contradiction in terms, at the same time on Kony Laimer to give up,” he said.

“No worries” about Sabitzer

“I wouldn’t worry at all about Marcel Sabitzer,” said Rangnick. The fact that Germany’s runner-up Borussia Dortmund is not doing well at the moment is not due to the Styrian. “To believe that a player will put everything back on track overnight would also be a misjudgment of the situation.”

For him, however, Sabitzer would be better off further up in midfield than he currently plays in Dortmund. “I don’t see him as one of two sixes with us now. We don’t really need him in the national team now. We have other options with Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager or Florian Grillitsch.” Austria will first meet Moldova in a test match in Linz on September 7 (8.30 p.m.), on September 12 (8.45 p.m., live on ORF1) in Solna the European Championship qualifier against Sweden.

Saudi Arabia not an option for Rangnick

Rangnick himself cannot imagine being a coach in Saudi Arabia. However, one should not harp on the human rights aspect. “I think before we raise the moral index finger, everyone has to ask themselves: what would I do if I were in this position?” When it comes to human rights, “you have to be careful,” said the German. “Even before the war there were players in Ukraine who followed the call of money to Russia. And there was China once. You can’t say it’s a democratic state either.”

Rangnick brings two new people into the team

Players could earn “ten or twenty times that” in the Saudi Pro League, Rangnick interjected, citing the example of Mohamed Salah, “who plays for one of the most attractive clubs in the world, in Liverpool”. The Egyptian could soon become the latest in a string of professionals to join Saudi Arabia from top European clubs, according to media reports.

He was “far from saying: How can they do that, you shouldn’t do that,” said Rangnick. Especially since many a professional would transfer money from the sums he gets as a footballer to his respective home country and support the people there. Since no sufficiently lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia for an ÖFB team player was received this summer, Rangnick was not yet in demand as an advisor.

ÖFB squad for test match and European Championship qualification

Tor: Daniel Bachmann (Watford/13 internationals), Niklas Hedl (Rapid/1), Alexander Schlager (Red Bull Salzburg/9)

Defense: David Alaba (Real Madrid/101/15 goals), Kevin Danso (Lens/13/0), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg/13/0), Phillipp Mwene (Mainz/7/0), Stefan Posch (Bologna/24/1 ), Leopold Querfeld (Rapid/0), David Schnegg (Sturm Graz/0), Maximilian Wöber (Borussia Mönchengladbach/16/0)

Midfield: Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig/29/10), Muhammed Cham (Clermont Foot/1), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim/36/1), Florian Kainz (1. FC Cologne/24/1), Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich/26 /2), Dejan Ljubicic (1. FC Cologne/8/1), Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund/71/14), Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig/35/3), Matthias Seidl (Rapid/0), Nicolas Seiwald ( RB Leipzig/14/0), Patrick Wimmer (Wolfsburg/5/0)

Attack: Marko Arnautovic (Inter Milan/108/34), Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg/47/10), Karim Onisiwo (Mainz/22/1)

On call: Tobias Lawal (LASK/0), Patrick Pentz (Brondby IF/4) – Jonas Auer (Rapid/0), Samson Baidoo (Red Bull Salzburg/0), Marco Friedl (Werder Bremen/5) – Marco Grüll (Rapid/4 ), Mathias Honsak (Darmstadt/0), Alexander Prass (Sturm Graz/1/0), Manprit Sarkaria (Sturm Graz/0), Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen/4/0), Kevin Stöger (Bochum/0) – Muharem Huskovic (Austria Vienna/0)

