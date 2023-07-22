ÖFB: U19 women celebrate historic victory at EM

ÖFB

Austria’s U19 women’s national team celebrated a historic success at the finals in Belgium. The selection of coach Johannes Spilka won on Friday in Tubize against the Netherlands 1-0 (0-0) and got the first win of an ÖFB women’s youth team in a European Championship finals. The young Austrians also kept the chance to advance to the semi-finals.



21.07.2023 23.01

Online since yesterday, 11:01 p.m. (Update: yesterday, 11:50 p.m.)

Three days after the 6-0 loss at the start of Group A against record European champions Germany, goalkeeper Marielle El Sherif from Sturm Graz and striker Valentina Mädl from St. Pölten became the match winners. El Sherif was a safe backup against the dominating Dutch women, the girl who came on in the 50th minute scored the gold goal in the 70th minute. The 17-year-old headed in after a corner kick from Isabel Aistleitner.

The Austrians withstood the great pressure that the Dutch developed, especially in the first half hour. The young “Oranje Leeuwinnen” were also unlucky and only hit the bar four times by Daliyah de Klonia (6th) and three shots that El Sherif deflected onto the wood (13th, 34th, 55th).

IMAGO/Pro Shots The Austrians were very happy after their group win against the Netherlands

Austria dreams of the semifinals

The red-white-red team only got into the game better towards the end of the first half, continued to improve after the break and finally brought the narrow lead with full commitment over time.

With a win or even a draw at the end on Monday (5:30 p.m., live on ORF Sport +) against bottom-placed Belgium with no points, they could move up into the top four teams. The Netherlands must win against Germany in the parallel game in order to knock the Austrians out of one of the two promotion places if they win a point against the hosts. Reaching the semi-finals also brings the ticket for the U20 World Cup 2024 in Colombia.

Comments on the game:

Hannes Spilka: (ÖFB team boss): “If you can get that 0:6 slap from the Germany game out of your head so quickly and then show such a self-sacrificing, fighting performance against the Netherlands today, that speaks for the character of the entire team. We’re definitely in the tournament now and we want to take these positive emotions into the decisive game against Belgium on Monday.”

Valentina Mädl: (goal scorer): “When you come off the bench and then score the decisive goal, that’s one of the nicest things that can happen to you and it’s definitely the highlight of my career so far. It was an incredibly competitive performance from the entire team today, which we can be proud of.”

Mariella the Sheriff: (Goalwoman): “We were very lucky in the first half, but then we reconciled and showed a different face after the break. The moment of the final whistle was indescribable, you play football for these moments.”

Women’s U19 Championship in Belgium

Schedule, Group A: 18.7. Germany

Austria

6-0 18.7. Belgium Netherlands 0:3 21.7. Belgium Germany 0:2 21.7.

Austria

Netherlands 1-0 24.7.

Austria

Belgium 5.30 p.m. * 24.7. Netherlands Germany 5.30 p.m

* live in ORF Sport+

Table: 1. Germany 2 2 0 0 8:0 6 2.

Austria

2 1 0 1 1-6 3 3 Netherlands 2 1 0 1 3-1 3 4 Belgium 2 0 0 2 0-5 0

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

