ÖFB: U21 team faces the final endurance test

Tuesday (5:30 p.m. live ORF Sport +) is the last opportunity for Austria’s U21 footballers to test for the “emergency” European Championship qualification. Slovakia, the host of the 2025 finals that the Austrians are aiming for, is waiting in Senec in Senec.



20.06.2023 11.02

For the ÖFB class of 2002, the previous preparation for the qualification has gone according to plan. In seven games, team boss Werner Gregoritsch’s team has not yet suffered a defeat. The 3:1 against Iceland on Friday in Wiener Neustadt was the fourth success and the second en suite.

The statistics against the Slovaks give hope that the impressive series of red-white-red “foals” will continue. In five duels so far there has never been a defeat for Austrian U21 teams against their eastern neighbors, but four wins and only one draw. The last U21 game between the two countries was in June 2021, when Austria won 2-1 in Ritzing with goals from Jonas Auer and Junior Adamu.

In any case, it will be a special game for the players of the U21 team who took part in the U19 in Slovakia a year ago. In the play-off duel of the World Cup qualification, they missed the World Cup ticket by the razor with a 0:1 defeat. “This game is still very much in our minds,” said defender Pascal Fallmann. “We were clearly the better team and ended up losing 0-1 after a long-range shot. Of course we want to show on Tuesday that we are better. But I wouldn’t speak of revenge.”

Team boss wants to qualify undefeated

“I am very proud and satisfied with the achievements so far. Not losing seven games is not a matter of course in the U21s. This will be an exciting indicator for us at the end of the test phase. This Slovakian team is being built up to play a good role at the European Championships in their own country in two years’ time. They have very good players and are definitely one of the strongest teams we’ve played against so far,” said team boss Gregoritsch.

Therefore, at the end of the test phase, it is important to mobilize all forces again. “I want us to go into qualifying undefeated. The other teams in our group should have respect for Austria,” said the 65-year-old from Styria, father of team striker Michael Gregoritsch, also setting out the route.

Austria will meet France, Slovenia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Cyprus in the European Championship qualifier from September. The nine group winners and three best runners-up qualify directly for the finals in summer 2025. The other six runners-up play the last three tickets in play-offs. In five attempts so far under team boss Gregoritsch, the U21 selection has managed to qualify once (2019).

