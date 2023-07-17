Home » ÖFB women play the opening game in Viola Park
ÖFB women play the opening game in Viola Park

ÖFB women play the opening game in Viola Park

Austria’s women’s national team plays the first home game in the newly introduced Woman’s Nations League in Austria Vienna’s Viola Park. The goal against the selection of France on September 26 (6.30 p.m.) is a new record for a home game of the ÖFB women. The previous record is 3,600 spectators.

“The ÖFB and FK Austria Wien are committed to the fact that this game should be an absolute highlight in domestic women’s football. Together we will do everything we can to offer the women’s national team the best possible conditions and the strongest support from the ranks for this top game,” explained Bernhard Neuhold, Managing Director of ÖFB-Wirtschaftsbetriebe.

For the other home games in League A of the Nations League against Norway and Portugal, Bundesliga stadiums – outside of Vienna – are also being sought as venues.

