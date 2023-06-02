Home » ÖFB women test against Iceland in July
Before the start of the Nations League, which will be held for the first time, the ÖFB women’s national team will play a friendly international match against Iceland on July 18th. Kick-off is at 7.45 p.m. (live on ORF Sport +) in Wiener Neustadt. The ÖFB announced this on Friday. Austria then meets France, Norway and Portugal in the Nations League in autumn.

“In Iceland we were able to win my absolute dream opponent for the last friendly before the start of the UEFA Women’s Nations League,” said team manager Irene Fuhrmann. The only duel with the world number 14 so far. took place as part of the European Championship 2017 in the Netherlands, it ended with a 3-0 win for the ÖFB selection. Like Austria, Iceland did not qualify for the World Cup that begins in July.

