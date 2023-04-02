Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid new color “Sheed” has been exposed recently. The colorway is said to be inspired by the Air Force 1 PE “Sheed” shoe that Nike created for former NBA star Rasheed Wallace in 2001.

Rasheed Wallace entered the NBA Professional Basketball League in 1995 and won the 2004 championship for the Detroit Pistons. But what he loves the most among shoe fans is the degree of love for Air Force 1, which he wears on the court from the beginning to the end, and finally let Nike tailor the unique “Sheed” style for him. Most of the collaboration with Off-White™ will restore the design of the original “Sheed” sneakers, including patent leather uppers, pure white laces and Rasheed Wallace’s pitching silhouette Logo; at the same time, it will also symbolize Rasheed Wallace The back number “30” of the jersey is placed on the side Velcro, and the outsole is also ingeniously lined with black studs, and the whole is presented in a classic black and white style.

The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Sheed” will be available soon for $185 USD.