From tomorrow, Friday 6 January, the official 2023 Torino FC calendar will be available. Fans will be able to buy it in combination with at newsstands in Piedmont for €9.99, in addition to the price of the newspaper, or online at www.primaedicola.it, where it is already possible to book it. These are the words of the president Urbano Cairo on the new edition: “I like to imagine the moment in which adults and children will leaf through these pages together, and then immerse themselves in the amarcord of our family album. Hanging the Taurus Calendar in our homes, offices and shops is a proud act of cheering, a proud sharing of our sense of belonging. Dear fans, the new year has just begun and I hope for you and your families that it will be a very special 2023″.