Official: 68-year-old Allardyce as Leeds United coach next round will play Manchester City_Competition_Premier League_Gràcia

Official: 68-year-old Allardyce as Leeds United coach next round will play Manchester City

Beijing time on May 3, Leeds United official news, coach Gracia sacked get out of class, the team will be the team’s new coach Allardyce. The new boss will be in charge of the team’s remaining four Premier League games.

Allardyce is 68 years old and an English coach. He has served as the coach of more than a dozen teams including Newcastle, West Ham United, England, and Everton, but has never won a championship. In 2016, Allardyce was fired for only 67 days in charge of the England team due to a scandal over player transfers.

Leeds UnitedApril breaks record for goals conceded in a single month in England’s top flight,White Rose24 goals in 7 gamescurrently ranked 17th in the Premier League with 30 points, the same points as Nottingham Forest, one place above the relegation zone only by goal difference.

The former coach Gracia replaced Marsh as Leeds United coach in February this year. So far, he has led the team in 12 games, with 3 wins, 2 draws and 7 losses. In the last 5 Premier League games, Leeds United scored 4 losses, 1 draw and only 1 point.

Beijing time on May 6,Leeds United will face champions Manchester City in their first game after the coaching change.

