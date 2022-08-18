Home Sports Official: Ajax renews defender Timber until 2025, the player has previously been rumored with Manchester United and other teams – yqqlm
2022-08-19 01:02
Live it on August 19th Ajax officially announced that defender Timber has renewed his contract with the team until 2025.

Born in 2001, Timber is 21 years old and is a defender who joined the Ajax youth academy in 2014 and made his first-team debut in March 2020.

Ajax officially announced that Timber has renewed his contract with the team until 2025. The Netherlands international has played 76 times for Ajax so far and scored 4 goals.

According to well-known transfer expert Romano, Timber attracted the attention of many giants such as Manchester United this summer, but he decided to stay at Ajax for the World Cup.

