Original title: Official: Atletico Madrid defender N-Perez joins Udinese It is reported that there is a 10 million euro buyback clause

Official: Atletico Madrid defender N-Perez joins Udinese with a buyback clause of 10 million euros

Live it on July 30th Atletico Madrid officially announced that central defender Neuen Perez has joined Udinese.

Neuen Perez, 22, was loaned to Udinese last season and played well in 20 appearances. Atletico Madrid officially announced that the Argentine player will make a permanent move to Udinese.

Atletico did not disclose the transfer fee figures. According to previous news, the deal was included in Molina’s transfer. Atletico will retain the 10 million euro buyback clause. Neuen Perez will sign with Udinese for five years.

