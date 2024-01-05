Home » OFFICIAL! Barça confirms Joao Cancelo’s knee injury
Sports

OFFICIAL! Barça confirms Joao Cancelo’s knee injury

by admin
OFFICIAL! Barça confirms Joao Cancelo’s knee injury

Barcelona’s Joao Cancelo could miss the Spanish Super Cup due to a left knee injury, according to an official statement from the club. The recent test results revealed that Cancelo has a strain of the internal lateral ligament of the left knee, leaving his availability for the upcoming matches uncertain.

The club stated that the player’s evolution will determine his availability, but typical recovery time for this type of injury is around three weeks. Therefore, Cancelo is expected to miss the Copa del Rey match against Barbastro and is unlikely to be ready for the Spanish Super Cup starting on January 11.

Barcelona’s head coach, Xavi, will have to plan his team’s strategy without their best full-back for the upcoming matches. Cancelo has been a key player in Xavi’s XI this season, starting in all the League games except for his debut against Osasuna.

The Spanish Super Cup is scheduled to begin next week and with the uncertainty around Cancelo’s fitness, Xavi will need to consider alternative options for the crucial upcoming matches.

See also  Nowitzki, Parker and Gasol are inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame

You may also like

Mets sign pitcher Sean Manaea for two years,...

2023-24 NFL Week 18 odds: Jets-Patriots drops to...

Czech dominance! Two goals by Hložek and a...

The National Football Team moves to Doha to...

Podemos considers rejecting in Congress Sánchez’s decree to...

Misolic and Kraus start in Australian Open qualifying

Ski tour: Delphine Claudel 3rd in the mass...

The 2024 C&D Xiamen Marathon started with a...

The reason why Mbappé provokes anger in Real...

Gil de Ferran: Former Indianapolis 500 winner and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy