OFFICIAL! Barça confirms Joao Cancelo’s knee injury

Barcelona’s Joao Cancelo could miss the Spanish Super Cup due to a left knee injury, according to an official statement from the club. The recent test results revealed that Cancelo has a strain of the internal lateral ligament of the left knee, leaving his availability for the upcoming matches uncertain.

The club stated that the player’s evolution will determine his availability, but typical recovery time for this type of injury is around three weeks. Therefore, Cancelo is expected to miss the Copa del Rey match against Barbastro and is unlikely to be ready for the Spanish Super Cup starting on January 11.

Barcelona’s head coach, Xavi, will have to plan his team’s strategy without their best full-back for the upcoming matches. Cancelo has been a key player in Xavi’s XI this season, starting in all the League games except for his debut against Osasuna.

The Spanish Super Cup is scheduled to begin next week and with the uncertainty around Cancelo’s fitness, Xavi will need to consider alternative options for the crucial upcoming matches.

