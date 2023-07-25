Official: Bayern’s Sabitzer is moving to BVB

As of: 07/24/2023 9:22 p.m

Borussia Dortmund brings Marcel Sabitzer from FC Bayern Munich. The Austrian was last loaned to England and no longer played a role in Munich’s plans.

As expected, runners-up Borussia Dortmund has strengthened their squad with Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. BVB announced this on Monday evening. The Austrian national player signed a contract with Westphalia until 2027. According to media reports, Borussia should transfer around 15 million euros to the title rival.

“Marcel corresponds exactly to the profile we were looking for: a central midfielder who will strengthen us both defensively and offensively as a box-to-box player,” said Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl: “He is physically strong and also emits a lot of goal danger.”

No prospects in Munich

The 29-year-old Sabitzer had no prospects at FC Bayern despite a contract until 2025. Since moving from RB Leipzig in August 2021, Austria’s vice-captain has played 54 competitive games for Bayern, most of them as a substitute, scoring two goals.

In the second half of last season, Sabitzer was loaned out to Manchester United, but England’s record champion refrained from making a permanent commitment.

BVB headquarters with Sabitzer and Nmecha

After the departures in midfield of Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Raphael Guerreiro (FC Bayern) and Mo Dahoud (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sabitzer is likely to play an important role in BVB coach Edin Terzic’s headquarters. There he is to direct alongside the former Wolfsburg resident Felix Nmecha, who costs around 30 million euros.

Sabitzer will follow the BVB squad, who left for a test match trip to the USA on Monday, on Tuesday, as will BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl.