Home Sports OFFICIAL: Beckham jr. at the Brentford! The announcement on social networks | Market
Sports

OFFICIAL: Beckham jr. at the Brentford! The announcement on social networks | Market

by admin
OFFICIAL: Beckham jr. at the Brentford! The announcement on social networks | Market

Romeo Beckhamson of the famous former footballer David, arrives at Brentford in the Premier League until the end of the season, with the loan formula from Inter Miami, the company his father owns. Beckham jr., 20, will probably join the reserves lineup.

See also  Ivrea and Rivarolese, desire to climb again. The Quinci to Charvensod to continue the series

You may also like

Volleyball, women’s A-1: ​​Chieri starts the year well...

Liga: Valencia-Cádiz 0-1, Alcaraz knocks out Gattuso

Ex-president Ke Peng being investigated by the police?Evergrande:...

Vialli, champion in his own way. The editorial...

Mancini and the last hug to Vialli: “A...

Vialli, Del Piero: “An inspiration, down to the...

FA Cup, Rashford leads Manchester United against Everton

Alcaraz will not play the Australian Open due...

Euroleague, Olympiacos-Milan 82-66, Olimpia ko in Piraeus

Campaccio, Yemen Crippa brings Italy back to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy