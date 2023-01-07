Romeo Beckhamson of the famous former footballer David, arrives at Brentford in the Premier League until the end of the season, with the loan formula from Inter Miami, the company his father owns. Beckham jr., 20, will probably join the reserves lineup.

Welcome to #BrentfordBRomeo Beckham! The 20-year-old joins on loan from Inter Miami until the end of the 2022/23 season#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/KPAmWsvCOk — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 6, 2023