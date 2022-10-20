Home Sports Official, Bocchetti signs with Verona: contract until 2027
Official, Bocchetti signs with Verona: contract until 2027

Five-year agreement for the technician, who has passed to the helm of the First Team

Hellas Verona FC is pleased to announce the renewal of the contract of the Gialloblù coach, Salvatore Bocchettiuntil 30 June 2027.

Hellas Verona FC congratulates Mr. Bocchetti and wishes him a continuation of his career on the yellow-blue bench full of satisfactions. “

With this note, Verona has formalized the signing of Salvatore Bocchetti with the club, after the transition to the leadership of the First Team, which took place last week.

20 October – 18:49

