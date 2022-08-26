Original title: Football Association official: Dorado deliberately hit the referee, suspended for 12 months and fined 200,000 yuan

Beijing time on August 26th news, today the Chinese Football Association officially announced the decision to punish the foreign aid Dorado of the Henan team. Due to deliberately knocking down the referee Ma Ning during the game, Dorado was suspended for 12 months and fined 200,000 yuan. heavy fines.

In the 15th minute of the first half of the 14th round of the Chinese Super League match between Wuhan Changjiang and Henan Songshan Longmen at home on August 21, Songshan Longmen foreign aid Dorado ran at a high speed and knocked down the referee on duty, Ma Ning, and was sent off by the latter. Such a rare scene shocked football inside and outside. Ma Ning, who was violently collided, suffered a certain amount of physical damage, but the injury was not serious and did not hinder his normal movement. He is scheduled to act as a VAR (video assistant referee) to enforce the next round of Chinese Super League matches.

The Chinese Football Association stated in the penalty decision:

On August 21, 2022, in the 119th game of the 14th round of the Chinese Football Association Super League, the match between Wuhan Changjiang Football Club and Henan Songshan Longmen Football Club was held in Wuhan Wuhuan Sports Center Stadium.

According to the referee’s report, the game supervision report, the video, the explanation of the parties and the hearing, when the game reached the 16th minute, Enrique Dorado, the No. 9 player of the Henan Songshan Longmen Football Club, ran for a long The referee hit the referee’s back with excessive force, causing the referee to fall to the ground. This behavior was identified as a violent act by the referee. The referee stopped the game after the Wuhan Changjiang Football Club team completed the attack and showed a red card to send the Henan Songshan Longmen Football Club team to the ground. No. 9 player Enrique Dorado was sent off.

The Disciplinary Committee of the Chinese Football Association, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 54 and 48 of the "Chinese Football Association Disciplinary Guidelines", made the following penalties: 1. Suspend Enrique Dorado, the No. 9 player of Henan Songshan Longmen Football Club, for 12 months; 2. A fine of RMB 200,000. The above penalties shall be implemented in accordance with the provisions of Article 17 of the "Chinese Football Association Disciplinary Guidelines". This penalty decision will take effect immediately from the date of publication. The Chinese Football Association will, in accordance with the "Chinese Football Association Disciplinary Guidelines", resolutely and seriously deal with all kinds of violations of laws and disciplines, and purify the atmosphere of the arena. It is hoped that all participants can jointly maintain the order of the game and the hard-won football development environment.

