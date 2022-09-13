Home Sports Official: Former Reds goalkeeper Karius on loan at Newcastle is only for half a year – yqqlm
Sports

Official: Former Reds goalkeeper Karius on loan at Newcastle is only for half a year – yqqlm

by admin
Official: Former Reds goalkeeper Karius on loan at Newcastle is only for half a year – yqqlm

Original title: Official: Newcastle loan former Red Army goalkeeper Karius contract period is only half a year

On September 13, Beijing time, the Premier League Newcastle Club officially announced that it has signed former Liverpool goalkeeper Karius for a contract period only until January next year, and includes the option to renew the second half of the season.

Karius, 29 years old, was previously a German goalkeeper Klopp poached from Mainz. Since joining Liverpool in 2016, he has only played for the Reds for two seasons. In the 2017-18 Champions League final against Real Madrid, After the famous super super super huge huge huge mistake, it was abandoned by Liverpool.

Since then, he has been on loan and has never played since his return. He became a free agent this summer.

Newcastle United’s main goalkeeper is Pope, and the previous second goalkeeper Dubravka joined Manchester United on loan. His successor, Dallow, was out for a long time due to injury, forcing Newcastle to find a replacement goalkeeper at this time, and finally they chose Karius.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: “We are delighted to have Karius on board. He is an excellent goalkeeper with extensive Premier League and European experience, and he can bring us competition in this position. It can also support us this season.”

(Editor: Jiuquan with a smile)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Inter: discovering Viktoria Plzen, the next opponent in...

Vinicio and his “cousins” at the foot of...

Pasqual: “There is no malice, you have to...

Chinese taekwondo team is actively preparing for the...

Cilavegna, two teams entered in Terza with the...

Climbing World Cup Edinburgh: Long Jinbao Men’s Speed...

Zanetti: “Happy, but the red in Akpro is...

Chinese Super League Prospects: The three towns in...

Atalanta tries to escape from Naples and Milan...

Men’s tennis ushered in the youngest world number...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy