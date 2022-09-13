Original title: Official: Newcastle loan former Red Army goalkeeper Karius contract period is only half a year

On September 13, Beijing time, the Premier League Newcastle Club officially announced that it has signed former Liverpool goalkeeper Karius for a contract period only until January next year, and includes the option to renew the second half of the season.

Karius, 29 years old, was previously a German goalkeeper Klopp poached from Mainz. Since joining Liverpool in 2016, he has only played for the Reds for two seasons. In the 2017-18 Champions League final against Real Madrid, After the famous super super super huge huge huge mistake, it was abandoned by Liverpool.

Since then, he has been on loan and has never played since his return. He became a free agent this summer.

Newcastle United’s main goalkeeper is Pope, and the previous second goalkeeper Dubravka joined Manchester United on loan. His successor, Dallow, was out for a long time due to injury, forcing Newcastle to find a replacement goalkeeper at this time, and finally they chose Karius.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: “We are delighted to have Karius on board. He is an excellent goalkeeper with extensive Premier League and European experience, and he can bring us competition in this position. It can also support us this season.”

