Official: Goalkeeper Vicario joins Tottenham on a contract until 2028

Tottenham officially announced that the 26-year-old Italian goalkeeper Vicario officially joined the contract until 2028. Vicario was transferred from Serie A Empoli. According to previous news, Vicario’s transfer fee was 19 million euros. Vicario will wear the number 13 jersey.

Judging from previous British media reports, French goalkeeper Lloris is likely to leave the team this summer, and Vicario will become Tottenham’s main goalkeeper in the new season. In the 2022-23 season, Lowry’s state has declined sharply, and Tottenham have already put the purchase of a new goalkeeper on the agenda.

Vicario came from the Udinese youth training and has played for Venice, Udinese, Cagliari and Perugia. In the summer window of 2021, Vicario joined Empoli on loan and was bought out by Empoli one year later. Vicario, who is 1.94 meters tall, has excellent saving ability. In the 2022-23 season, Vicario played 32 league games for Empoli and completed 7 clean sheets. In September 2022, Vicario was called up to the Italian national team for the first time.

