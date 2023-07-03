Official, goodbye Milan: Tonali flies to Newcastle. Juve idea Berardi. Roma on the United striker

Sandro TONALI is officially a new Newcastle player. This was announced by the English club itself, through its Twitter profile. “We are delighted to announce the signing of Sandro Tonali from Milan. The 23-year-old is joining the Magpies for an unofficial fee and has agreed a contract until 2028. Welcome to Newcastle United, Sandro.” The Rossoneri’s greeting was immediate: “It was a beautiful journey together. Your Rossoneri family wishes you the best“.

A post on Tonali’s social networks for Milan also follows: “Today I find myself here with a mix of emotions in my heart. As you know, I have decided to embark on a new adventure and a new challenge. I wish you all, club and fans, the best for the future and I’m sure you will still do great things together. A warm hug, with the hope that it is not a goodbye but a goodbye

Being offered 20 million a season at 45 is a satisfactionma Gigi BUFFON more than Saudi Arabia think about retiring from football. In Parma they would like him for another twelve months, to try again the climb to the top flight but the blue legend, 2006 world champion, seems oriented to leave for family reasons and for some ailments.

Meanwhile in the Saudi League, and more precisely at Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, goes BROZOVICmove that allows Inter to focus on FRATTESI, which remains the most intricate case of these market days. Now Roma seem to have the lead again for the midfielder who was already his in the youth academy, but the fact remains that the Giallorossi, whatever happens, don’t seem willing to insert BOVE in this negotiationa, despite the insistence of Sassuolo (to whom Juventus asked for information on BERARDI) for having the boy launched by Mourinho in recent months.

Speaking of Rome, in England they write that the gm of the gialloroissi Tiago Pinto for the attack would now be aiming up GREENWOOD of the Manchester United, which the British would also be willing to lend. This is the 21-year-old footballer who in February this year was cleared of all the charges against him, contained in a complaint filed a year earlier by his ex-girlfriend, which included attempted rape, assault and coercive behaviour. However, he also remains in the sights of the Giallorossi SCAMACCAbut there is always the problem that West Ham do not intend to sell him on a temporary basis.

And always on the subject of forwards, Galatasaray (where probably ICARDI will not remaintempted by Juve and Milan) came forward with the Fiorentina per JOVICwhile Juve is always in the order of idee at cedere VLAHOVIC if the right offer arrives. Chelsea have liked the Serbian for some time. In the Juventus Turin could also arrive NANDEZ from Cagliari, while the name of ZIELINSKI it is, at least for now, a suggestion linked to the arrival of the new director Giuntoli at Juve. This manager has not yet been replaced in the Napoli home, but De Laurentiis’ emissaries are at work after receiving indications from the new coach Rudi Garcia.

So I’m at work for MAXIME LOPEZ‘director’ of Sassuolo and for TOUSART, 26enne which Garcia had in Lyon and which is now at Herta Berlin. There has already been an approach between Napoli and the German club, because Hertha would like DEMME, but they also ask for an economic adjustment in their favor. To replace Kim in defence, the ‘hottest’ names are those of the French, naturalized Spanish, LE NORMAND of the Royal Society (which however has a clause of 40 million) and the Japanese KO ITAKURA del Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Milan asked Salernitana for DIA, which in turn he is on pole for FABBIAN, an Inter talent who played for Reggina this year. The Sassuolo wants MULATTIERI from Inter regardless of the Frattesi affair, while Bologna is betting on his attack ORGANIZATION. In Verona the new coach Baroni asked to do everything possible to sign SAPONARA, meanwhile the Scottish under-21 national defender is about to arrive from Celtic in yellow and blue WELSH. Milan is defining the arrival of REIJNDERS dall’Az Alkmaarwhile Monza is very close to GAGLIARDINI. In England, Guardiola asked the management of the Manchester City signing DE JONG from Barcelona.