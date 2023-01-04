Home Sports Official Instagram followers soar after Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Official Instagram followers soar after Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr sign Cristiano Ronaldo

After leaving Manchester United and ending the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his signing with Al Nassr Football Club in Saudi Arabia last week, and this signing of hundreds of millions of dollars also brought incomparable positive benefits, such as the official Instagram account successfully attracting over one million fans Press Track. It is understood that Al-Nassr’s official Instagram account originally had only 834,000 fans, but after signing Cristiano Ronaldo, who has the most followers in the world (528 million fans), the number of fans has officially reached 8.85 million, a successful increase of 8 million fans, and the post announcing the signing has so far received more than 30 million likes.

Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo and his family officially arrived in Saudi Arabia. They were welcomed by tens of thousands of local fans. His personal No. 7 jersey was sold well. In the end, Ronaldo also said at the press conference that he rejected many offers from many countries and finally chose to sign a contract Al-Nassr, start a new challenge in life.

