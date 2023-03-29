Status: 03/25/2023 7:09 p.m

Thomas Tuchel was officially presented in Munich as the new coach of FC Bayern. The 49-year-old said that the request came as a surprise to him too and now wants to “play for every title”.

Thomas Tuchel was officially introduced as the new coach of FC Bayern Munich on Saturday (03/25/2023). The 49-year-old succeeds Julian Nagelsmann. “It’s an honor and a distinction to be asked by FC Bayern Munich,” were the first words that Tuchel uttered during his presentation. “Thank you very much for the trust. You can play for any title with this squad. He is one of the most talented in Europe,” said Tuchel.

Tuchel: “Feels very, very modest for Julian”

It was a long time before Thomas Tuchel appeared before the press as Bayern coach for the first time. First entered only Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic in the Allianz Arena press room to answer journalists’ questions. The goal should have been to spare the new coach the very unpleasant part of this appointment. Because fans and media are still not only concerned with the new man on the record champions’ bench, but also with the one who is no longer there: Julian Nagelsmann.

However, Tuchel did not get through his presentation without addressing his predecessor: “It is never nice. We know that a coaching position only becomes vacant when it is vacated. I can empathize with the fact that it is very, very important for Julian feels humble. But it’s not my responsibility. I’m not going to let it go without starting this job with full anticipation.”

Tuchel actually wanted to go abroad again

The 49-year-old, who was on the verge of an engagement at FC Bayern four years ago, opted for Paris Saint-Germain because Uli Hoeneß wanted to wait for the decision of the then coach Jupp Heynckes. Now it only took two days until the signature. “The timing was totally surprising. I didn’t expect it at all,” said the 49-year-old, whose original plan says it was to start his next engagement abroad again.

All titles are possible

Now he is staying in Munich after all – the proximity to his family would have played an important role in his quick decision. Just as quickly as the decision was made, Tuchel now has to prepare his team for the title decisions. “I’d like a few training sessions. There’s an option to win all the titles,” said Tuchel. However, there will not be a major tactical revolution for the time being. “Less is more. I have an idea of ​​what to do,” said Tuchel. Above all, however, he will change details. There has also been no time for a more in-depth analysis.

Oliver Kahn, Thomas Tuchel and Hasan Salihamidzic (from left to right) at the press conference

Tuchel: “Not everyone will be happy”

In order to achieve the big goals, Tuchel will also have to get the players behind him. The new Bayern coach does not expect an easy task: “Not everyone will be happy. It’s always a big change when the head coach leaves,” said the new Bayern coach. With group discussions and above all “on the training ground” Tuchel will try to “create anticipation.”

Tuchel signed with FC Bayern Munich until July 2025. A longer term was discussed, but ultimately not implemented. “If everyone feels comfortable, the contract will be extended. If someone doesn’t feel comfortable here on the podium, then the contract term doesn’t matter either. I find the term perfect and will try to justify the trust,” said Tuchel.

Kahn: “Happy and glad” about the new Bayern coach

His new bosses called Tuchel a “top man”. According to Salihamidzic, the first meeting between the Bayern management and the new coach took place on Tuesday, two days before the change of coach became public: “After that it happened very quickly.”

Kahn also praised his new employee: “If you follow his career, it’s impressive.” Tuchel’s international experience – especially dealing with the superstar squad at Paris Saint-Germain – was an important quality feature. “We are very happy and glad that Thomas Tuchel is our coach,” said Kahn.

Change of coach in the middle of the most important phase of the season

Tuchel doesn’t have a long time to get used to it. On Monday he will lead his first training session. Next Saturday (April 1, 6:30 p.m.) is the top game against Borussia Dortmund, which is trend-setting in the championship fight. “It’s a huge game that’s coming up, in the constellation it’s even bigger for us. It’s the game in German football, it’s taken on a new explosiveness due to our deficit and BVB’s run,” said Tuchel.

BVB is currently one point ahead of Bayern in the table. The following Tuesday is the DFB Cup quarter-finals against SC Freiburg (April 4th, 8.45 p.m.) before the first leg in the Champions League quarter-finals against Manchester City a week later. “It’s a crucial phase of the season,” emphasized Tuchel. It is important to do everything in the coming weeks to win “all three titles” if possible.