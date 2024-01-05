Official: Renaud Emond leaves Standard and signs with Eupen until 2025

In the fight against relegation, Eupen calls on the services of Renaud Emond (32). The striker exchanges Standard for the neighbors from the East Cantons. With only four games this season, Emond had faded into the background for the Rouches. In Eupen he looks for more opportunities to play.

His contract in Liège was terminated by mutual agreement, allowing him to join the Pandas as a free player. Eupen made his arrival official on Thursday evening. He signed a 1.5-year contract, until mid-2025.

Emond only played in three matches this season for Standard. He was at the kick-off only once. He also scored once, as a substitute, in the cup victory against Harelbeke (5-0) in early November. It was his second period at Standard. The Virtonese, who started his career in his own city at Excelsior Virton, was lured to Sclessin for the first time in the summer of 2015 after an excellent period at Waasland-Beveren. After 4.5 years in Liège, he was transferred to Nantes, France, where he had difficulty settling in. He returned to Standard in January 2022, but with six goals in 31 matches he no longer reached his previous level.

Emond must fight for survival with his new club. With fifteen points from twenty games, the Pandas are in fifteenth and penultimate place.

