Original title: Official rookie list: No. 1 pick Banchero tops the Pacers No. 6 pick and ranks second

Beijing time on November 10th news, the NBA officially announced the latest rookie list. In this issue of the list, the No. 1 pick Banchero continued to top the list, the Pacers No. 6 show Marceline ranked No. 2, and the Pistons No. 5 show Ivey ranked No.3.

1. Paul Banchero (Magic, No. 1 last week)

Season averages: 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists

In a direct conversation with Jabari Smith Jr. this week, Banchero scored 30 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals, making 12 of 14 free throws. So now, is anyone questioning the Magic’s decision in this year’s draft?

2. Benedict Marceline (Pacers, No. 2 last week)

Season averages: 19.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists

In the first nine games of the season, Marceline scored in double figures. In the first 10 games of his career, Marceline scored a total of 194 points, ranking first in the history of the Pacers!

3. Jayden Ivey (Pistons, No. 4 last week)

Season averages: 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists

In this week’s victory over the Thunder, Ivey scored 15 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals, the second double-double of his career. Especially for backcourt rebound control, Ivey did a good job.

4. Keegan Murray (Kings, No. 3 last week)

Season averages: 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists

5. Tarry Eason (Rockets, No. 9 last week)

Season averages: 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 0.7 assists

The rookies ranked 6-10 on the list are: Jabari Smith Jr. (Rockets), Andrew Nemhard (Pacers), Jack Laravia (Grizzlies), Christian – Kroc (Raptors), and Sheldon Sharp (Blazers). (jim)Return to Sohu, see more

