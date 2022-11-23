All the information on the Italian Super Cup which will be played on 18 January in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) between AC Milan and Inter

Lega Serie A announced today all the official information on the Supercoppa Italiana final between Milan and Inter scheduled for 18 January.

Here is the official press release: “The tender for the award of the EA SPORTS SUPERCUP 2022/2023the thirty-fifth edition of the trophy, will take place in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), at the “King Fahd International Stadium”, on Wednesday 18 January 2023, starting at 10.00 pm local time (8.00 pm Italian time).

The race will be played between the Companies:

A.C. Milan S.p.A. Italian Champion Serie A TIM 2021/2022

FC Internazionale SpA Winner of the FRECCIAROSSA 2021/2022 Italian Cup

The match will be broadcast live on Canale 5“, it is read.

November 23, 2022 (change November 23, 2022 | 19:04)

