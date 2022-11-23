Home Sports OFFICIAL – Supercoppa Italiana: Milan-Inter on 18 January at 8pm on Canale 5
Sports

OFFICIAL – Supercoppa Italiana: Milan-Inter on 18 January at 8pm on Canale 5

by admin
OFFICIAL – Supercoppa Italiana: Milan-Inter on 18 January at 8pm on Canale 5

All the information on the Italian Super Cup which will be played on 18 January in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) between AC Milan and Inter

Lega Serie A announced today all the official information on the Supercoppa Italiana final between Milan and Inter scheduled for 18 January.

Here is the official press release: “The tender for the award of the EA SPORTS SUPERCUP 2022/2023the thirty-fifth edition of the trophy, will take place in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), at the “King Fahd International Stadium”, on Wednesday 18 January 2023, starting at 10.00 pm local time (8.00 pm Italian time).

The race will be played between the Companies:

A.C. Milan S.p.A. Italian Champion Serie A TIM 2021/2022

FC Internazionale SpA Winner of the FRECCIAROSSA 2021/2022 Italian Cup

The match will be broadcast live on Canale 5“, it is read.

November 23, 2022 (change November 23, 2022 | 19:04)

© breaking latest news

See also  Doncic's inefficient 14+11+7 five fouls graduate Slovenia upset and lost to Poland – yqqlm

You may also like

CR7: two-match ban and £50,000 fine for slapping...

The Asian team delivered another good news, the...

Manchester United’s U.S. stock market continued to rise...

Qatar 2022, Germany: now you have to beat...

World Cup Brazil team strength level analysis Brazil...

World Cup 2022, Planetwin is giving away a...

Doan and Asano, Japanese from Germany: the colony...

Spain-Costa Rica 7-0: Dani Olmo, Asensio, brace from...

Daniel grass and the dream of the fifth...

Japan-Germany in Holly and Benji, the former

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy