Official, the Lakers lock down Anthony Davis until 2028

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced the contract extension signed by Anthony Davis.

The big man added 3 years to the previous deal, now expiring in 2028.

“In our chats with Anthony, his desire to lead our franchise for the next few years clearly emerged. AD understands that his commitment to being the greatest worker, coupled with his moral qualities, is what will help define our culture for many seasons to come. It’s an important day for the Lakers Nation as we have extended the contract of one of the most dominant athletes on both sides of the court.”

Last year Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2 blocks while shooting a career-high 56% from the field.

