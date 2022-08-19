It’s official: the next European Championships, those of Rome 2024, will be played from Wednesday 7 to Tuesday 12 June. Compared to the first hypothesis (27 August-1 September) the difference is substantial. Because the review passes from after to before the Paris Olympics (26 July-11 August). The advance was decided (also) to avoid overlapping with the Paralympics. And other possible dates, with the German European football championships scheduled from June 14 to July 14, also taking into account the deadline for obtaining the qualification standards for the Games, in fact there were none. The announcement was made at Casa Italia by president Fidal Stefano Mei, flanked by Valentina Vezzali, undersecretary for sport and Diego Nepi Molineris, general manager of Sport and Health , after a meeting which was also attended by Sebastian Coe and Dobromir Karamarinov, n. 1 of world and continental federation.

perspectives

—

In November, during the stop of the football championship, and then continue in the summer of 2023, the work to adapt the Olimpico will begin. “From the Government and Sport and Health – said Mei – we have received guarantees regarding the complete refurbishment of the track and the displacement of the long platform from the Tiber grandstand to Monte Mario, with the creation of a second parallel. In addition, the warm-up stage, that of the Marbles will undergo a profound restyling “. The program includes the half marathon instead of the marathon, as in all editions of the Olympic seasons, and only one walking race per genre (most likely the 20 km). Other tests will also be held outside the stadium, in iconic locations in the city. “Let’s think about weight, for example,” says Nepi Molineris. We will also have to understand what will happen at the Golden Gala of the next two seasons: it will be discussed in the General Assembly of the Diamond League scheduled in Rome on 1-2 December.