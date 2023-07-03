Home » Official Tonali to Newcastle, Milan ‘Thank you Sandro’ – Football
(ANSA) – MILAN, JULY 03 – “Thank you Sandro”. Milan officially bid farewell to Sandro Tonali, sold outright to Newcastle, thanking the player and publishing a photo of him accompanied by two simple sentences: “It was a wonderful journey together. Your Rossoneri family wishes you the best”. (HANDLE).

