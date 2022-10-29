New signing for Scurto’s Primavera: Jonathan Silva Pertinhes from Brazil

New midfielder for mister Scurto’s Torino Primavera: Jonathan Silva Pertinhes. The Primavera del Toro team, fresh from winning the Italian Cup against Como thanks to a super Dell’Aquila, has a new player they can count on.

Below is the club press release:

Torino Football Club is pleased to announce that it has definitively acquired the right to the player’s sports services Jonathan Silva Pertinhes.

The midfielder was born in Taboao da Serra in Brazil on April 24, 2004 and grew up in football in the Capivariano Futebol Clube.

