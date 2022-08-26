Original title: Official: Juventus signs striker Milik to join on loan + 7 million euros buyout

On August 26, Beijing time, Juventus officially announced that Milik officially joined the team on loan. The loan fee is 800,000 euros, and there is an auxiliary fee of 100,000 euros. According to the achievement of competitive goals, there is a floating of up to 800,000 euros. terms

Juventus’ official announcement is as follows

We hereby announce that Arcadius Milik has joined Juventus on loan from Marseille.

The Polish striker, born in 1994, will wear the Juventus No. 14 jersey and his arrival will enhance the Bianconeri’s striker.

Welcome, Arka!

In addition, the contract includes a buyout option, with a buyout fee of 7 million euros, payable in three fiscal years, with a floating clause of up to 2 million euros depending on the achievement of competitive goals. Milik joined Marseille in January 2021. The Polish striker made 55 appearances for Marseille and scored 30 goals.

