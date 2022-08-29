Home Sports Official:Roma announces that the Italian striker will join Dybala as teammates again – yqqlm
Official:Roma announces that the Italian striker will join Dybala as teammates again – yqqlm

Official:Roma announces that the Italian striker will join Dybala as teammates again – yqqlm

Original title: Official: Roma announces that the Italian striker will come to vote with Dybala as teammates

On August 29, Beijing time, the Serie A Roma Club officially announced that former Turin striker Belotti joined as a free agent. The two sides will sign a contract until 2023, with an option to extend the contract for two years. Belotti will wear the Red Wolf 11 No. shirt.

Belotti is 28 years old. He joined Turin in 2015 and played for the team in 7 years. He played 251 times, scored 113 goals and provided 28 assists. For the national team, he has played 44 times for the Blue Shirts so far, scoring 12 goals.

Italian media revealed that Belotti’s optional renewal clause is slightly harsh. Players need to play at least 20+ league games on behalf of Roma this season before they can get the next two-year contract.

Belotti said: “Roma’s ambition and enterprising are obvious to all, which has an incredible attraction to me.” In his farewell letter to Turin, in addition to thanking the team and fans, he said: ” I know the silence may have hurt you, and I apologize for that, but there are circumstances where I have to.”

It is worth mentioning that Belotti and Dybala, who also joined Roma as a free agent this summer, were teammates. They both played for Palermo during the 2013-15 season. I went to Turin, one went to Juventus, and now I am a teammate again after 7 years.

