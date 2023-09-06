Offline Ticket Sales Available for Select E-Sports Events at Hangzhou Asian Games

Hangzhou Asian Games Announces Offline Ticket Sales for E-Sports Events

Hangzhou, China – The Hangzhou Asian Games public ticketing official website made an announcement on September 5 regarding the opening of offline ticket purchases for certain e-sports events. The ticket booths and official ticket service outlets of each competition venue will provide offline ticketing services for four e-sports events: Street Fighter V, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, FIFAOnline4, and Peace Elite Asian Games Edition. It is important to note that the official ticketing website is no longer open for ticket sales.

These offline ticket sales are specifically for the remaining unpaid tickets of some of the event winners. To ensure a reasonable ticket purchase itinerary, spectators are encouraged to purchase tickets at venues close to their location.

Here are the specific details regarding the offline ticket sales:

– Project name: Street Fighter V, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, FIFA Online 4, Peace Elite Asian Games Edition.

– Sales start time: Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 14:00.

– Ticket purchase channels: Ticket booths at competition venues and official ticket service outlets.

– Ticket purchase restrictions: Each person is limited to 2 tickets per session. Offline ticket purchases are limited to paper tickets and cannot be resold or transferred. When purchasing tickets, all spectators must provide their identity information, and only one ticket for the same event can be purchased with one valid identity. Real-name entry is required to watch e-sports events. Spectators must bring their valid ID card and ticket for entry. It is essential to ensure that the ID matches the information provided when purchasing the ticket.

A reminder regarding the offline ticket sales is that ticket booths at venues such as Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium, Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Tennis Center, and Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Guobo Squash Stadium will be closed from September 3rd to September 23rd due to venue event organization needs. Thus, buyers should avoid running into any inconvenience by purchasing tickets during this period. The business hours of each official ticket service outlet may vary, so it is advisable not to wait in line during non-business hours. For specific business hours and addresses, please refer to the ticket information announcement “Hangzhou 19th Asian Games.”

It is pertinent to mention that all the content and information in this announcement are sourced from “Yaojie Client” and “Yuyao News Network.” Any reproduction of this content without permission is strictly prohibited. Media and websites authorized by this agreement must indicate “the source of the manuscript: Yuyao News Network” when using the information. Other texts, pictures, audio, and video information reproduced on this website are from the internet and do not represent the views of this website. The copyrights of such material belong to their original authors. If any information reproduced on this website infringes your rights, please contact the provided number, 0574-62735052, to facilitate verification and timely resolution.

