Ofner at the Mauthausen Challenger in the quarterfinals

After Dominic Thiem and Filip Misolic, Sebastian Ofner was the third Austrian to reach the quarter-finals of the ATP Challenger tournament in Mauthausen on Thursday, which is endowed with 118,000 euros.

The 26-year-old from Styria beat the Swiss Damian Wenger 6:2 7:6 (7/0) in the round of 16 and now meets the number two seeded Frenchman Hugo Gaston. Tournament favorite Thiem will face Croatian Dino Prizmic in the quarter-finals on Friday, Misolic with Argentinian Facundo Bagnis, who is number three.

In the last round of 16 there is an ÖTV duel between Dennis Novak and Sandro Kopp, so there are four Austrians in the round of the top eight.

