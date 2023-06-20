Home » Ofner celebrates opening win at Challenger in Ilkley
Ofner celebrates opening win at Challenger in Ilkley

Sebastian Ofner celebrated a first win at the ATP 125 Challenger in Ilkley, UK on Monday evening. The 27-year-old from Styria clearly won 6:3 6:2 against the French qualifier Laurent Lokoli (ATP-199).

In the round of 16 of the 145,000 euro grass tournament, the number three seeded in the world rankings-81 scored. on the Finn Otto Virtanen (ATP-131.).

For Jurij Rodionov (ATP-116.), number five in the tournament, it was already over in the first round. The 24-year-old lost to Belgian Zizou Bergs (ATP-182.) 6: 7 (1/7) 6: 4 1: 6 on Sunday.

